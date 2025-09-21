GST reforms to speed up India’s economic growth, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the second phase of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will accelerate India’s economic growth.

“The second-generation GST reforms commencing on September 22 will not only boost India’s economy but will also directly benefit common citizens. These reforms will further strengthen India’s path towards becoming ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India),” Fadnavis told reporters here.

He was speaking at the musical programme 'Mera Desh Pehle – The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi', conceptualised by lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Fadnavis said the country is fortunate to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shaped the vision of a New India. He added that Modi’s leadership has given a new direction to the economy and development over the past 11 years and has fought a decisive battle against poverty.

The CM said the programme portrayed lesser-known aspects of PM Modi’s life, including the hardships he had faced, his formative years and leadership journey.

PM Modi asserted on Sunday that the GST reforms kicking in from Monday will speed up India’s growth story, emphasising that it is a big and important step for “aatmanirbhar Bharat” and linking a boost to ‘swadeshi’ products to the country’s prosperity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navratri, which will mark the implementation of the revised GST rates, Modi said the reduced prices of items across the board will launch “bachat utsav” (festival of savings) for people. PTI ND NR