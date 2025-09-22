GST reforms true Diwali gift to nation: Manipur BJP

Imphal, Sep 22 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the BJP on Monday hailed the new GST reforms that came into effect on Monday, describing the lower tax rates as a true Diwali gift to the nation.

The GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, had decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 – the first day of Navratri.

"The Goods and Services Tax reforms of 2025 is a landmark decision by the government and are a true Diwali gift to the nation. It simplifies the tax structure, slashes rates on everyday essentials, and eases compliance burdens," BJP Manipur spokesperson Laimayum Bashanta Sharma told PTI.

The reforms shall correct inversions, introduce automated refunds and pre-filled returns, and faster MSME registrations, he said.

JD(U) leader Maisnam Dorendro said the new rates will significantly help people to save more.

NPP state unit president Yumnam Joykumar said the party welcomes the reforms, which will boost the economy. PTI CORR RBT