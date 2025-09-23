GST reforms welcome change, to boost consumption of ''swadeshi'' goods: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the GST reforms will boost consumption of ‘swadeshi’ goods and services, resulting in a resilient and stronger economy.

The GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, had decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 – the first day of Navratri.

Taking to X, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Today, 22nd September 2025, is to get etched in history as an iconic date as Bharat rolls out the Next-Generation GST reforms under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi Ji.” The upgraded GST slabs will bring about a welcome change in the way people produce and consume, he said.

However, the opposition Congress at a press conference here ridiculed the Centre for terming the GST rationalisation as 'Bachat Ustav' and alleged that the move on the indirect tax was introduced after looting people for eight years.

Odisha Congress spokesperson Prashant Satapathy claimed, "The Narendra Modi government implemented demonetisation in 2016 and a flawed GST system in 2017. The country's economy has declined. As a result, 63 lakh small and medium enterprises in the country have completely shut down during the period." However, Majhi asserted that easier compliance and reduced GST on MSMEs would encourage manufacturers and producers to make in India.

"The reduction in GST will ultimately boost consumption of 'swadeshi' goods and services, resulting in a resilient and stronger economy built on the bedrock of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the CM said.

"These Next-Gen GST reforms tie the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India together and form a more cohesive action plan towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

The GST reforms embody the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and ease of living for all, the chief minister said.

Addressing a press conference here, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the new GST rates will immensely benefit Odisha and its people.

“The rolling out of the new GST regime is not only a gift for the people of India on the occasion of Navratri, but it also gives a new sense of self-confidence to the public,” Samal said.

The Congress spokesperson claimed that there is no point in celebrating the GST rationalisation as a ‘savings festival’ after the “GST loot utsav” for eight years. PTI AAM RBT BDC