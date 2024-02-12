GST team conducts assessment at house of ex-CM’s ‘friend’ in Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Feb 12 (PTI) The Goods and Services Tax (GST) investigation wing in Jamshedpur conducted assessments of GST papers belonging to industrialist Amitesh Sahay and his business partner Shyam Sharma on here Monday, officials said.

Sahay, known to be a close associate of former chief minister Hemant Soren, also holds the position of treasurer within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Dhanbad, they said.

The investigation team began their work in Dhanbad at 7 am and continued scrutinising GST payments until around 1:30 pm.

Assessments were conducted both at Sahay's residence in Chiragora under the Sadar police station area and at the factories of his business partner, JAI TMT, located in Barbadda and Govindpur, officials said.

After completing their assessments, the team departed for Jamshedpur in the afternoon, declining to engage with reporters who were awaiting their response.

It's worth mentioning that Sahay recently organised the JMM's 56th Foundation Day function at Golf Ground, which was attended by Chief Minister Champai Soren on February 4, officials said. PTI CORR SAN SAN MNB