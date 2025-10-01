GTB Hospital assistant professor arrested for harassing MBBS student

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) An assistant professor at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman MBBS student on the hospital premises, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the GTB Enclave police station received a PCR call at 12.09 pm on September 26 from a woman, who reported that she has been physically harassed inside GTB Hospital at Dilshad Garden.

"The complainant, a medical student, alleged that she was physically harassed by assistant professor Dr Mohammed Shaqir Naeem," the DCP said.

Based on her statement, a case has been registered under sections pertaining to assault or the use of criminal force against women with the intent to outrage their modesty, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP added.