GTTC partners with Australian social enterprise to boost global career opportunities for locals

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) The state-run GTTC signed an agreement with 'Workinitiatives', an Australian social enterprise on Thursday, to address Australia's critical skills shortages and create global career pathways for Karnataka's skilled workforce.

This partnership will connect Karnataka's professionals, tradespeople and community workers with Australian employers, focusing on sectors like construction, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and technology. It leverages Workinitiatives' innovative technology to connect job seekers, employers and government bodies.

The MoU was signed by Siddalingappa Pujari, MD, Government Tool & Training Centre (GTTC) and Chris Carman, founder and CEO of Workinitiatives in the presence of the Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil here, the minister's office said.

According to Carman, Australia faces significant shortages in some of the Industry sectors, including construction trades, healthcare and aged care, cybersecurity, AI and software development.

"We're impressed with Karnataka's proactive approach. Australia has huge shortages in every industry, and Karnataka's skills can fill critical gaps," he said.

According to the release, the benefits of the MoU include: Ethical placement of Karnataka's skilled talent in Australian industries, and collaboration with Australian industry and training providers. PTI KSU KH