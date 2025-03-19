GTTC partners with NIELIT to launch advanced tech training, boost student employability

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) The Government Tool & Training Centre (GTTC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) to establish a NIELIT extension center within its campus, officials said.

With this, GTTC is taking a major step forward in skill development by introducing advanced training programs in emerging technologies, they said.

"This collaboration will provide students—especially those from marginalised communities in urban and rural areas—access to cutting-edge training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and electronics," an official statement said.

According to Karnataka Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil, this is a strategic initiative to strengthen skill development programs in electronics, IT-ITES, and emerging technology domains in the region.

"By leveraging the strengths of both institutions, we aim to deliver impactful short-term skilling programs. The initiative is expected to bridge the skills gap, ensuring a job-ready workforce for businesses while enhancing students’ employability through industry-relevant training," he said. PTI AMP ROH