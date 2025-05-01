Guarat: Toddler suffers electric shock, mother and brother try to save her; all three die

Kheda (Guj), May 1(PTI) A 39-year-old woman and her two children died due to electrocution in their home in Gujarat’s Kheda district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Gitaben Parmar and her kids, Mira (2) and Daxesh (8).

The incident occurred at Agarwa village of Thasra taluka. Mira suffered an electric shock due to water on the floor of their house, said District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhia.

“When her mother Gitaben and brother Daxesh tried to save her, they too got electrocuted and all three died on the spot,” said the official.

Police have started a probe after registering an accidental death case, he said.

Salam Parmar, a relative of the victims, told media persons that Gitaben and her son lost their lives trying to save the little girl.

“The girl got electrocuted as soon as she touched an exposed wire, which was damaged due to a spark. Her mother and brother got electrocuted whe they rushed to save her. Gitaben’s mother-in-law also suffered injuries in the incident and was hospitalised,” said Parmar. PTI COR PJT NR