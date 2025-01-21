Guardian minister row: NCP MLA raises 'outsider' angle to target BJP's Girish Mahajan

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate on Tuesday said if an "outsider" is made the guardian minister of a district not nurtured by him, such arrangement creates hurdles in resolving local issues.

The remarks of Kokate, believed to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, came amid a tussle between Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and BJP over holding the guardian ministership for Nashik district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to stay the appointment of BJP leader Girish Mahajan and NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare as guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts, respectively, due to opposition from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena leaders Bharat Gogawale and Dada Bhuse are reportedly keen to hold the position of guardian ministers for Raigad and Nashik districts, respectively.

"It is the prerogative of the chief minister to allot the positions of the district guardian minister. However, when a minister gets the guardian minister's post in his or her district, it becomes smoother for the party workers and supporters to get their work done.

"Having an outsider as a guardian minister creates hurdles in addressing local issues and maintaining proper communication," Kokate told reporters when asked about Shiv Sena ministers expressing their disappointment over the distribution of guardian minister responsibilities.

Kokate hails from Sinnar in Nashik district, while Mahajan is an MLA from the neighbouring Jalgaon district.

The guardian minister's post for Nashik district has become a flash point among Mahayuti allies.

Sources said Fadnavis' decision to appoint his close confidante Girish Mahajan as the guardian minister for Nashik didn't go down well with Sena and NCP as both parties have more MLAs than BJP in this north Maharashtra district, which will host Kumbh Mela in 2027.

Commenting on the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh mela to be held in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, Kokate asked, "What is the role of ministers during events like Simhastha Kumbh Mela? Most of the work is done by officials".

The district guardian minister oversees the distribution of funds and execution of various government schemes in particular region.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that the BJP is firm on retaining the Nashik guardian ministership and discussions are being held among senior BJP leaders.

Fadnavis is likely to personally discuss the matter with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar once he returns from Davos, sources added.

Shinde, who denied that he was upset with the distribution of district guardian minister posts, had told reporters that a person winning elections for several years has the right to stake a claim for a district guardian minister post. PTI ND NSK