Guardian ministers: Disgruntlement shows all decisions being taken by CM alone, claims Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar, Jan 20 (PTI) The disgruntlement over the list of district guardian ministers shows all decisions are being taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis without consulting anyone, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said on Monday.

The list of district guardian ministers was announced on January 18, following which there is speculation that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was unhappy.

District guardian ministers are responsible for distributing funds for various developmental works in their areas.

"The way guardian ministers have been appointed shows there is no coordination in the Mahayuti. CM Devendra Fadnavis takes decisions alone," claimed Danve, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Amid reports of discontent, Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan have left for Daregaon to meet Shinde and address his concerns. Chief Minister Fadnavis is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

Meanwhile, queried about NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's claim that he tried to stop Ajit Pawar from joining hands with Fadnavis in November 2019 to form government, Danve said the Parli MLA might be speaking the truth.

However, since the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is now allied with the BJP, it means they are in government "through betrayal", Danve claimed.

"Ahead of the oath-taking in November 2019, I had asked Ajitdada to not join as deputy chief minister. He went ahead but I bore the punishment," Munde had said on Sunday at the NCP convention in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar.

In November 2019, in a surprise move, Pawar joined hands with Fadnavis to form government, which last for just 80 hours. Pawar went back to the NCP, which teamed up with the Congress and (undivided) Shiv Sena to form the MVA dispensation under Uddhav Thackeray. PTI AW BNM