'Guardian of social justice V P Singh' is missed even more in today’s India: CM Stalin

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) Praising former prime minister V P Singh on his death anniversary as the "guardian of social justice", Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said a prime minister like him is missed more when "rulers in the Union government bury social justice in different ways like EWS, NEET".

He was referring to reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of communities that did not so far benefit from reservation and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions, both opposed by DMK.

Taking to social media X, Stalin said, Singh regarded positions of power as trivial, and cherished social justice as the very creed of his life.

"As an expression of bond between Tamil Nadu and him, the full figure statue of V P Singh that I unveiled on this same day in 2023 now stands tall," wrote Stalin.

"Prime minister like him is missed even more when rulers in the Union government bury social justice in different ways like #EWS #NEET," Stalin said and added that Singh was deeply loved by Tamil Nadu and by his father (former CM M Karunanidhi). Stalin also said that the late leader showed love to him.

"On the remembrance day of former prime minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh, who stood as a friend of the Tamil people in both word and deed, I pay my respects, lauding his achievements for social justice".

"Let the fame of V P Singh, guardian of social justice hailed by the nation, rise ever higher," wrote the CM in his message.