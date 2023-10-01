Guard's gun goes off 'accidentally' during scuffle with cop at post office in UP, no one injured

Bijnor (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Panic gripped the General Post Office (GPO) here on Saturday after the gun of a guard posted there "accidentally" went off during a scuffle with a police constable, officials said.

Constable Chandramani posted at Police Lines, Pilibhit had gone to the GPO along with his wife to get the Aadhaar cards of their children made. During his visit, he had a scuffle with the guard posted there, Rajendra, who is an ex-serviceman, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Ranjan said.

During the scuffle, Rajendra's gun "accidentally" went off and the bullet hit the ceiling of the GPO, the ASP said.

Later, both Chandramani and Rajendra were brought to the police station. Detailed information about the incident is being gathered and a report has also been sent to the officials concerned to cancel Rajendra's arms licence, Ranjan said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV