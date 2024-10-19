Guards, maintenance staff attack couple in Ghaziabad society

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A couple was brutally attacked by guards and maintenance staff while vacating their rented flat in a Ghaziabad society. The video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police action.

The police said they have arrested three persons involved in the assault and booked a few others in connection.

According to the police, Pradeep Gupta, who was moving out of his rented flat in the society, was beaten along with his wife with sticks by the guards outside the exit gate.

The attack occurred suspectedly over Gupta failing to pay seven months of maintenance charges, they said.

Upon information, a police team reached the spot and provided medical assistance to the injured, they added.

"Three persons -- Shiv Pal, Shivendra, and Sunil -- have been apprehended, while the remaining accused are being pursued," said Lipi Nagaich, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wave City.

The viral video shows guards in uniform and others in civilian clothes attacking Gupta's family with sticks and verbally abusing them.

