Gubernatorial roles: BJP veterans Gangwar, Kataria, Deka take oath

Chandigarh/Raipur, Jul 31 (PTI) BJP veterans Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Ramen Deka and Gulab Chand Kataria were among the newly-named governors who took oath of office on Wednesday.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others.

Gangwar, who was an eight-time BJP MP from Bareilly Lok Sabha seat and a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi-led governments, was sworn in as the 12th governor of Jharkhand. Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Sujit Narayan Prasad administered the oath of office in Ranchi.

The 76-year-old Gangwar succeeds C P Radhakrishnan, who was appointed as the governor of Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. He is the 21st governor of Maharashtra since it was formed in 1960.

Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam and ex-BJP national secretary, took oath as the 10th governor of Chhattisgarh, succeeding Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Ramesh Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Deka in Raipur.

Former Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma was sworn in as Telangana governor by Chief Justice of the high court Alok Aradhe.

BJP veteran Gulab Chand Kataria took oath as the 37th governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh and asserted that these posts are not just decorative but for serving people.

Kataria, 79, who replaced Banwarilal Purohit, was administered the oath of office by Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Before being appointed as the Punjab governor, Kataria was the governor of Assam.

In Jaipur, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde took oath as the governor of Rajasthan. Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava administered the oath of office to Bagde. Bagde succeeded Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been made the governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur. In Imphal, Acharya was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Siddharth Mridul.

Senior BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur took oath as the 16th governor of Sikkim. He was administered the oath of office by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder during a function held at the Raj Bhavan.

Mathur, 72, succeeds Acharya, who held the additional charge of the state.

President Murmu has also appointed K Kailashnathan as the Lt Governor of Puducherry with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. PTI TEAM ZMN