Gudhi Padwa bonanza in advance: Three per cent DA hike for Maharashtra govt employees

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The dearness allowance (DA) of Maharashtra government's employees and other eligible staff will be hiked by three per cent to 58 per cent, with effect from July 2025, Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal told the assembly on Wednesday .

The revised DA will be paid in cash from this month. Arrears for the period from July 2025 to October 2025 will be disbursed in March 2026 on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, while orders regarding arrears for the period from November 2025 to January 2026 will be issued separately.

The decision will benefit around 5.16 lakh state government employees and about 8.72 lakh pensioners across Maharashtra, he added. PTI MR NSK