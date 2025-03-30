Gudi Padwa celebrated with traditional fervour in Thane; Dy CM Shinde carries palanquin

Thane, Mar 30 (PTI) Thousands of citizens took part in the 'Nav Varsh Swagat Yatra' in Thane to mark Gudi Padwa on Sunday, with the ceremonial palanquin being carried by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among others.

The yatra started from the historic Kopineshwar Temple at 7am and returned there after traversing through the roads of the city for more than three hours, with participants in traditional clothes being accompanied by music troupes, decorated trucks and theme-based vehicles.

Shinde carried the ceremonial palanquin after the yatra in the presence of local MP Naresh Mhaske, MLA Sanjay Kelkar, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao and others.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said a delegation from the USA was here to witness the yatra, which is in its 25th year.

"They are highly impressed with the cultural vibrancy of Thane. The US delegation plans to invest in Maharashtra, which is due to the state's economic potential and cultural significance. The state government is committed to accelerate Maharashtra's progress," Shinde said. PTI COR BNM