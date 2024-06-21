Guest houses to be constructed for important dignitaries in Ayodhya, Prayagraj

Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Guest houses would be constructed in Ayodhya and Prayagraj for dignitaries such as the president, prime minister and governor, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed a presentation on the guest houses' construction site, layouts, facilities, and decorations, a statement said.

During a meeting with officials of the Estate Department, the chief minister emphasised the need for guest houses with excellent standards in Ayodhya and Prayagraj to accommodate dignitaries such as the president, prime minister and governor, as well as other important visitors from around the world.

He instructed that the construction process should start as soon as possible.

Adityanath said the tourism department's land on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya would be ideal for the guest house's costruction. The guest house would cover about three and a half acres and feature architectural elements reflecting Vaishnava traditions, the statement said.

The building should not be taller than the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, he instructed.

In Prayagraj, the proposed guest house will be located on Maharshi Dayanand Marg, covering around 10,300 square meters. It will include amenities like conference halls, dining areas, and canteens, the statement said.

Adityanath further said there should 'One District One Product' blocks in the guest houses so that visitors can get acquainted with the diverse handicrafts of the state.