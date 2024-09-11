Guest teachers hold protest in Bhopal demanding regularisation of service

Bhopal, Sep 10 (PTI) A large number of guest teachers staged a protest in Bhopal on Tuesday demanding regularization of service and better pay.

The protest lasted for 6 hours and organisers claimed about 8,000 guest teachers participated in it.

Leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar of the Congress also reached out to the protesting guest teachers and accused the BJP government of not fulfilling promises made to them.

The guest teachers had announced to hold a protest march to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's official residence, but police stopped them at Ambedkar Park.

The protesting teachers were demanding that they be given appointments for 12 months and be regularized on the basis of service they have rendered.

Talking to reporters, Singhar alleged the ruling BJP took votes by giving false assurances to guest teachers.

Now, no representative of the government is ready to even meet them, which is unfortunate, said the Congress legislator. PTI ADU RSY