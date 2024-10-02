Guest teachers protest in Bhopal for various demands; Cong slams MP govt

Bhopal, Oct 2 (PTI) Hundreds of guest teachers on Wednesday staged a protest in the Madhya Pradesh capital for regularisation of service and better pay.

Police dispersed the teachers from the protest venue at the Second Bus Stop area in the late evening.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari met these teachers and claimed the BJP leaders who had supported them reneged on their promises.

Patwari claimed ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written to his successor Kamal Nath, when he headed the Congress government, seeking regularisation of services of guest teachers.

"When he was in Congress, current Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had threatened to topple the government if the guest teachers are not regularised," Patwari claimed.

He blamed the BJP government for the crisis, claiming teachers are not being regularised even after 16 years of service and forced to work as guest teachers.

The protesting teachers have been demanding appointments for 12 months and regularisation of service commensurate with work experience. PTI ADU NSK