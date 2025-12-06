Guests attending fourth edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam visit Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Guests attending the fourth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam were accorded a traditional and grand welcome in Ayodhya, officials said on Friday.

According to an official statement, 250 distinguished Tamil guests from Kashi were welcomed in a ceremonial manner. Upon their arrival in Ayodhya in a convoy of luxury buses, the visitors were greeted with the rhythmic beats of drums and conch blowing.

After reaching Ayodhya, the guests first visited the Ram temple to pay obeisance.

Following this, the guests proceeded to Hanumangarhi to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman. In the concluding segment of the programme, they visited Ram Ki Paidi, where they observed the scenic Sarayu river and the site of the evening Aarti.

A special meal was arranged for the guests at the newly built auditorium of Ayodhya Dham Bus Stand, featuring a blend of traditional Tamil cuisine along with Awadhi and north Indian delicacies.

The event showcased the unity and diversity of Indian culture and served as a living example of the cultural bridge between north and south India.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram said the visit left the Tamil guests with lasting memories of devotion, love, and respect for the "city of Ram". PTI CDN MNK MNK