Guests enjoy cuisine of Northeast at Prez's 'At Home' reception

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted the customary ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was focused on the culture, art and cuisine of the Northeastern states.

Guests were welcomed with traditional draping of a specially designed Eri silk stole. Eri silk, often called 'peace silk', is a vital part of the textile tradition and economy of Northeast India.

The chief guests of the Republic Day celebrations, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, attended the reception, President Murmu's office said in a post on X.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also attended the reception, it said.

Besides, eminent citizens who have made remarkable contributions in different fields and beneficiaries of various developmental programmes of the government were also present on the occasion, it added.

"The guests enjoyed the vibrant artistic and cultural elements as well as the cuisine of the North-Eastern states of India," the President's office said.

The President's secretariat also shared pictures of the event.

President Murmu along with Vice President Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Modi and the two chief guests posed with a group of artists from the Northeastern states in one of the pictures.