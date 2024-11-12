Guide farmers to adopt crop diversification to save Punjab: CM Mann to agricultural scientists

Ludhiana, Nov 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday gave a clarion call to agricultural scientists and experts across the globe to become a guiding light for farmers to enable them to adopt crop diversification in the state.

Advertisment

He was addressing the 'International Conference on Transforming AgriFood Systems in the Face of Climate Change and Energy Transitions' at the Punjab Agricultural University here.

Mann emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change's impact on agriculture especially in the wake of Punjab's vulnerability due to its intensive rice and wheat production.

He said crop diversification is much needed to accelerate resilience, higher yields and nutrient-rich soil.

Advertisment

The chief minister encouraged the scientists attending the conference to do more and more work for propelling crop diversification in the state.

He said the onus is on the scientists to guide farmers in adopting sustainable practices ensuring Punjab's agricultural prosperity.

Stressing on the urgency of addressing climate change, he said failure to act will have severe consequences for future generations.

Advertisment

Mann said in this case, the coming generations will "undoubtedly hold us accountable for our inaction".

"The clock is ticking and it is imperative for all of us to adopt proactive measures to mitigate the effects of climate change," he said.

Citing the alarming statistic, he said growing one kilogram of rice requires 3,000 litres of water and the same motors that gushes out petrol in gulf countries are used for pumping water from beneath the ground in the state.

Advertisment

Mann said this unsustainable practice threatens the very foundation and existence of Punjab, a state named after five rivers.

To mitigate this crisis, the chief minister advocated adopting alternative water saving crops so that agriculture could be saved in the state.

Recalling the immense contribution of Punjab in making the country self-reliant in food grain production, he said the hardworking and resilient farmers of the state had provided food security to the country in testing times.

Advertisment

However, Mann said for this, they had to over exploit their only available natural resources in terms of fertile land and water.

He recalled that Punjab has played a pivotal role in ushering in the green revolution in India and the farmers have transformed Punjab into a surplus state for food grains and contributing significantly to the national food pool.

He further said since agricultural production has reached a stage of plateau, accelerating agricultural diversification through high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables is imperative.

Advertisment

Mann said this shift has the potential to raise farm incomes, ensure sustainability, and provide livelihood security to farmers while also checking climate change. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK