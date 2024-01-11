Guidebook to be compiled in Marathi for conservation of heritage buildings in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has decided to come up with a guidebook in Marathi language to help in the conservation of heritage buildings in a scientific manner, officials said.

The directorate currently has 385 monuments, including forts, caves and temples, under its jurisdiction, an official said.

"As of now, there is no guidebook in Marathi language for the conservation of heritage buildings. We are working on it," Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Director Tejas Garge told PTI.

The conservation manual written by former director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) John Marshall is being referred for the purpose, he said.

"It will not be taken for reference as it is, but we shall consider the new conservation policy of ASI for this guidebook," the official said.

The guidebook will not be limited to the archaeology and museums department.

"There are various departments having heritage buildings under them. This guidebook will be helpful for them in preparing a conservation plan of those buildings in a scientific manner and keeping them in a good state," Garge said. PTI AW GK