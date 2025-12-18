Guided by country's civilisational ethos: Par panel on Hasina's stay in India

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A parliamentary panel on external affairs has said it has noted the stay of former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India, while asserting that the country's approach in this regard is guided by its "civilisational ethos" and "humanitarian tradition" of offering refuge to individuals facing circumstances of grave distress or an existential threat.

The committee has recommended that the government should "continue to uphold its principled and humanitarian approach", consistent with India's values and international responsibilities, while ensuring that such situations are "managed with due sensitivity".

The report titled "Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship" by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was presented in Parliament on Thursday.

"The Committee note that the stay of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in the country and India's approach in this regard is guided by its civilisational ethos and humanitarian tradition of offering refuge to individuals facing circumstances of grave distress or existential threat," the report said.

Hasina has been living in India since she was deposed as the prime minister of Bangladesh on August 5 last year, following massive violent protests in the neighbouring country.

On November 17, she was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" in Bangladesh over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

In its verdict that followed a months-long trial, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh had described the 78-year-old Awami League leader as the "mastermind and principal architect" of the violent repression that killed hundreds of protesters. It also sentenced former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death on similar charges.

Hasina was earlier declared a fugitive by the tribunal.

Hours after the verdict, Bangladesh's foreign ministry demanded that Hasina and Kamal be immediately handed over under an extradition treaty in view of their sentencing.

The committee, in its report, further said it has "taken note" of the Bangladesh government's extradition request following the pronouncement of the death sentence on Hasina in absentia and urged "the government to keep the Committee apprised of its consideration of the matter".

The panel said it has also been informed that the government of India "do not provide her with a political platform or any space to undertake political activity from Indian territory".

"The Committee also note that while extending such humanitarian consideration, India has strictly adhered to the principle that no political activity is directed against any other country from our territory," it said.

The panel selected the subject, "Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship", for a detailed examination during 2024-25 and 2025-26. Briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the subject was held on December 11, 2024, the report said.

Thereafter, the panel took evidence of the MEA representatives on March 26 and August 4 this year, it said.

"Further, the Committee heard the views of four experts on the subject, namely, Shri Shiv Shankar Menon (former National Security Advisor), Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), Ms Riva Ganguly (former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs) and Dr Amitabh Mattoo (Dean and Professor, School of International Studies, JNU) on 27 June, 2025 in accordance with Rule 331(L) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha," the report said.

The report was considered and adopted by the committee at its sitting held on December 16.

India and Bangladesh share a "deep-rooted and multifaceted relationship", shaped by historical, cultural, geographical and strategic factors. The bilateral ties, which began with India's crucial role in Bangladesh's liberation in 1971, have evolved into a "strong and comprehensive partnership", the report said.

As a legacy of India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the creation of Bangladesh, December 16 is commemorated as "Vijay Diwas". PTI KND RC