Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by govt officials: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state will soon issue a Government Resolution (GR) outlining guidelines to ensure that government officials maintain disciple while using social media.

Speaking in the legislative council, he said appropriate rules will be framed to "regulate" the conduct of officials in their social media use.

"Our officers should be active on social media for engagement with citizens, but they should not indulge in personal glorification," he said.

"Some government officials are seen glorifying their duty which is not appropriate. There should be guidelines to ensure that they follow disciplined behaviour," Fadnavis said.

He stressed the need to have clear rules, and cited existing guidelines issued by Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and the institute Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie over the use of social media.

Expressing concern over some officials using social media excessively to enhance their personal image and even taking part in anti-government groups, he assured that the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, would be reviewed, and appropriate rules would be framed to regulate social media conduct among officials.

"A detailed GR will be issued, and indisciplined behaviour (on social media platforms) will not be tolerated," he added.

During the discussion, BJP legislator Prasad Lad sought to know whether artificial intelligence (AI) would be used in these guidelines.

In response, Fadnavis said, "In three months, appropriate amendments will be made. Wherever needed, AI will be used."