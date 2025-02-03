Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Five cases detected, tally rises to 163

Pune, Feb 3 (PTI) The tally of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases reached 163 on Monday after five persons were detected with the rare nerve disorder, a health official said.

Five persons have died so far from the ailment, he added.

"Five cases were detected, though no death was reported on Monday. The number of confirmed GBS cases stands at 127. The 163 suspected cases comprise 32 from Pune city, 86 from newly added villages in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 18 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts," he said.

Of the 163 patients, 47 have been discharged till now, 47 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilator support, the official added.

A total of 168 water samples from different parts of the city were sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory, he said, adding that samples from eight water sources were found to be contaminated.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.

Severe cases can result in near-total paralysis. GBS is more common in adults and in males, though people of all ages can be affected. PTI SPK BNM