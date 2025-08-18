Guilty in Jalna calamity relief distribution scam won't be spared: official

Jalna, Aug 18 (PTI) The Jalna district administration has asserted that those responsible for an alleged scam in the distribution of natural calamity relief will not be spared after a BJP MLA accused some officials of shielding the guilty.

Newly-appointed District Collector Ashima Mittal has asserted that the district administration will not shield anyone involved in the irregularities.

A probe by the district administration had revealed that 26,315 people illegally availed of benefits meant for farmers, while 3,958 agriculturists claimed double compensation between 2022 and 2024 in Ambad and Ghansawangi tehsils in Jalna.

The probe indicted 79 officials, including talathis, gram sevaks, and agriculture assistants, of which 57 have been suspended so far.

Mittal told PTI that computers and documents have been seized during the investigation.

"We have prepared three lists- those directly involved, those under suspicion, and those who are innocent.

Action will be taken accordingly. Innocent officials will not be punished, but clerical staff and others directly responsible will face FIRs," she said.

Lonikar, who represents the Partur-Mantha assembly constituency in Jalna district, had alleged that the district administration was protecting the accused in the scam.

Mittal also announced plans for desilting and strengthening the Sant Gadge Baba reservoir, which supplies drinking water to parts of Jalna.

Mittal, a 2018-batch IAS officer, previously served as CEO of Zilla Parishad in Nashik. PTI COR NSK