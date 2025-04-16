Guinean woman held for bid to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 21.78 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Guinean woman for trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 21.78 crore at the Mumbai international airport, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Kenya capital Nairobi, an official said.

"Based on specific information, a team from the Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI intercepted the woman passenger at the airport. During a search, the officials found three packets of white-coloured powder in her checked-in luggage," he said.

The substance tested positive for cocaine after being checked using the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) test kit, he said.

After the interrogation, the DRI seized 2,178 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 21.78 crore, and the woman traveller was placed under arrest under relevant charges of the NDPS Act for trying to smuggle the drug into the country, the official said, adding that a probe into the case was underway. PTI DC NP