Guj assembly passes resolutions congratulating PM Modi for Operation Sindoor and GST reforms

Gandhinagar, Sept 9 (PTI) The Gujarat assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The House also passed another resolution congratulating the Prime Minister for GST reforms, with the support of Congress and other Opposition parties.

Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who moved the resolution, said the military operation against Pakistan-based terrorists was a decisive and historic milestone in India's fight against terrorism in the last several decades.

"We congratulate PM Modi and the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to anti-national elements through Operation Sindoor. Terrorists wanted to create unrest in India by killing innocent people based on their religion. But, our PM swung into action and gave a free hand to our armed forces to give a befitting reply to the terrorists," the chief minister told the House.

He said, after getting a green signal, the armed forces destroyed Pakistan-based terror infrastructure and air bases in just 22 minutes.

"For the first time, the world witnessed how initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' have changed India's defence sector. Had we not prepared ourselves in the last ten years under Modi's guidance, we could imagine the extent of damage. Drones made in India and missiles destroyed terror infrastructure in no time," said the CM.

Patel said the armed forces can accomplish such missions only if there is political will.

"Our armed forces turned the 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' slogan into reality. This House congratulates PM Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor," he added.

Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, however, asked the Centre to own up to its "failure" in protecting citizens during the Pahalgam attack.

"Five terrorists killed 26 citizens in Pahalgam. It should be a matter of concern how the Central IB failed to detect the presence of these terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, a major tourist destination. If you want to take credit for the success of Operation Sindoor, you should also take the responsibility for the failure," said the Deputy Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

Senior BJP MLA Purnesh Modi countered Parmar and said the Congress-led UPA governments between 2004 and 2014 didn't take decisive steps against terrorists due to votebank politics.

"During the Congress rule, bomb blasts and terror attacks were rampant in India. However, the then government never gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. The Centre used to shy away from taking tough steps, given its votebank politics. Congress had even questioned the (authenticity of ) surgical strikes and sought evidence, which only bolstered Pakistan's intentions," said Modi.

After the discussion, the resolution was passed unanimously.

Congress and other Opposition parties supported the resolution brought by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai congratulating Modi for the recent reforms in the GST structure, which was passed unanimously. PTI PJT PD NSK