Guj CM felicitates cricketer Radha Yadav for World Cup win

Gandhinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday felicitated cricketer Radha Yadav, a member of the Indian Women’s World Cup-winning team, here.

The chief minister interacted with Yadav and felicitated her with a shawl.

Yadav, originally from Mumbai, represents Vadodara in domestic tournaments.

"India's daughters have made the nation proud by winning the Women's Cricket World Cup! Had an energetic interaction in Gandhinagar with Radha Yadav from Vadodara, a key member of the victorious team. Congratulated her and #TeamIndia for their stellar performance and wished them a bright and successful future ahead," wrote CM Patel on X.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team scripted a defining moment for Indian women’s cricket by winning its maiden global title — the 50-over World Cup — with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final match in Navi Mumbai recently.

Minister of Women and Child Development, Dr Manisha Vakil, was also present during the meeting. PTI COR PD ARU