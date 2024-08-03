Guj CM inaugurates 32 city civic centres for easy access to municipal services

Ahmedabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 32 city civic centres for urban residents of various municipalities in the state on Saturday.

As per a government release, the centres are designed to function as one-stop shops to minimise the time taken to resolve various citizen issues and provide easy access to online municipal services.

After unveiling the plaque at Balasinor in Mahisagar district, Patel inspected facilities and distributed certificates to applicants, it said.

The city civic centre initiative was first implemented in 2022-23 under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana and made operational in 22 municipalities.

In the second phase in 2023-24, approval was given for more such centres in 66 municipalities.

The centres will handle tasks related to property tax, hall bookings, tax assessment applications, marriage registration, professional tax, birth and death certificates, shop and establishment licenses, and complaints.

In Mahisagar, the chief minister also visited the 581-crore lift irrigation project that will cover 125 villages and 8,100 hectares of land in five talukas of Mahisagar and Kheda districts.

In a review meeting, Patel provided guidance for the completion of the project within the stipulated time.

He inspected the progress of the project and the work on a 40 lakh litre capacity reservoir and pipeline at Raiyoli in Mahisagar.

On his way to Raiyoli, the chief minister stopped his convoy when it was passing by a school, alighted his car and interacted with children standing there.

He sat with the children, clicked a picture, and inquired about their studies, classroom, school facilities, etc, the CMO release stated. PTI KA ARU