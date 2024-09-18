Guj CM launches statewide Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, cleans road

Ahmedabad, Sept 18 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' campaign, aimed at fostering a sense of responsibility towards cleanliness among all citizens.

'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' is a nationwide campaign launched on September 17 which will culminate on October 2.

In Gujarat, this cleanliness drive will be held from September 17 to October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a government release stated.

Patel formally kicked off the drive by cleaning a road near the vegetable market in sector 7 of Gandhinagar on Tuesday night.

Local MLA Ritaben Patel, Mayor Miraben Patel and office-bearers of various committees of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation along with senior officials also joined the CM in cleaning the road with brooms.

Additionally, the chief minister rewarded the five best-performing sanitary workers with Rs 10,000 cheques and ration kits.

The Chief Minister has called for a mass cleanliness movement with the help of people in urban and rural areas of the state, the release stated.

Patel suggested cleanliness drives under "Swachhata Hi Sewa" be held at night in busy commercial areas due to heavy traffic during the day, the release added. PTI PJT PD NSK