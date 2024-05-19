Guj: Elderly woman robbed, killed at housing society in Vadodara

Vadodara, May 19 (PTI) Unidentified assailants stabbed a 71-year-old woman to death and stole her valuables in a residential building in Gujarat’s Vadodara city in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in a housing society in the Tarsali Road area around 4 am, an official from Makarpura police station said.

The victim, Sukhjitkaur, and her husband, Harwinder Singh Kambo (73), lived alone in their apartment, he said.

The official said the power supply to their flat was cut off in the wee hours, and the victim woke up and found out that the neighbouring flats had electricity.

Just as she came out of the flat, unidentified assailants attacked the woman with a sharp weapon, stole her jewellery and fled, leaving her injured, he said.

When the husband came out, he found the woman lying in a pool of blood and cried for help and alerted the neighbours, the official said.

The injured woman was rushed to a private hospital, where she died due to excessive bleeding, he said.

Teams from the local police, city crime branch and forensics were involved in the investigation, police commissioner Narsimha Komar said.

"Officials from the local police and crime branch have inspected the area, including the place from where the assailants entered and disconnected the power supply," he said. PTI COR KA ARU