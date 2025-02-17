Guj ex-CM alleges state accounts not in order, submits 'alternative' budget proposal

Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Former Gujarat chief minister Suresh Mehta has proposed an "alternative" budget alleging that the state's accounts are not in order and its public debt is increasing, while the existing allocations result in an uneven distribution to various departments.

The budget session of the Gujarat assembly will start on February 19 and the state budget will be presented on February 20.

A former BJP leader, Mehta claimed the state budget seems to be moving away from the ground reality over the years and the financial situation of the state seems to be gradually deteriorating.

He said the alternative budget was prepared with the help of experts and submitted to the chief minister in January.

"Our budget proposes curtailment of projected 2025-26 budgetary allocations to six (out of 13 departments) -- climate change, energy and petrochemicals, roads and buildings, urban development, industries and mines, and finance," Mehta told reporters.

After quitting BJP, Mehta joined Keshubhai Patel's Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP). After the GPP merged with BJP, Mehta has been heading the Badle Gujarat forum.

At the same time, it proposes an increase in projected allocations to women and child welfare, forest and environment, labour and employment, health and family welfare, agriculture, education and panchayat and rural housing departments.

He said the proposal was submitted to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai in January with a request to include it in the upcoming state budget.

"The reforms we have suggested, in addition to a change in approach, will bring financial indiscipline, waste and embezzlement under control to some extent, as well as a control to the government's policy of rolling out the red carpet for the rich tycoons and industrialists," Mehta said.

The proposed budget will help curb the mentality of increasing public debt, outsourcing practices, corruption and the blatant misuse of public enterprises, and open a new direction for economic growth through a balanced economy, he added.

From the base year of 2010-11 and 2011-12 when the state budget was Rs 29,000 crore and Rs 37,000 crore, respectively, it has grown to Rs 3,32,000 crore in 2024-25, he said.

"This shows that the revenue has increased significantly after the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Yet the burden on the state is gradually increasing by the same amount, which is a matter of grave concern," Mehta claimed.

He alleged statistical manipulation does not change the actual situation, the state's accounts are still not in order and its public debt is increasing.

Mehta, who served as the CM from October 21, 1995, to September 19, 1996, alleged the Gujarat debt will swell to Rs 4.26 lakh crore in 2024-25, and further to Rs 5.23 lakh crore in the next two years.

"To promote equitable and inclusive development, adequate financial arrangements should be made for social and welfare schemes. There is a need to spend more money in the social sector for the social and human development of the state," he said. PTI KA PD NSK