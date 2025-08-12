Guj govt's Independence Day function to be held in Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (PTI) The official function of the Gujarat government to mark the Independence Day will be organised in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hoist the tricolour at the event, the state government said on Tuesday.

"Every year, the main state-level programmes to celebrate Republic Day and Independence Day are held in different parts of Gujarat instead of the capital Gandhinagar, to increase participation of local people. This trend was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat," it said.

Speaker of the Gujarat assembly, Shankar Chaudhary, will conduct the flag hoisting ceremony in Mehsana. Ministers will attend flag hoisting ceremonies at district headquarters across Gujarat, it stated. PTI PD NSK