Guj model: Bulldozers for Dalits, poor, free land for crony capitalists, alleges Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP in Gujarat on Wednesday of using bulldozers against Dalits, backwards and the poor, while giving thousands of acres of land to crony capitalists for free.

He highlighted the razing of 400 houses in Gandhinagar's Pethapur slum and dubbed it as the "Gujarat model" that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to implement across the country. Gandhi also shared a video of the razed houses on X.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the BJP clearly knows that it cannot come to power through the real mandate of the people and alleged that the saffron party forms governments through "theft and by capturing institutions".

"The Gujarat model is clear -- bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes and the poor, while thousands of acres of land for Adani for free or just Rs 1.

"In the Pethapur slum of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the homes of more than 400 families were demolished by labelling them 'illegal', even though they had valid identification and records such as electricity bills, tax receipts, ration cards, Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X along with the video.

The Congress leader claimed that not just in Gujarat, such demolitions are continuously being reported from Delhi and other parts of the country and in many cases, as in Gandhinagar, people even had stay orders from courts against the action.

"The BJP clearly knows that they cannot form a government through the real mandate of the people; their government is formed through theft and by capturing institutions. Therefore, they snatch away the rights of the poor and hand over the country's assets to a few of their billionaire friends.

"India's democracy is for the rights of the people, and it will run for them. We will not let the BJP and its friends steal in the country," Gandhi said. PTI SKC RC