Guj paid Rs 8,200 cr in excess to Adani Power as energy purchase charge: Cong; govt trashes claim

Gandhinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday alleged the Gujarat government has paid Rs 8,200 crore in excess to Adani Power towards electricity purchase charges in two years which it dubbed "favouritism", a claim dismissed by the power minister who cited the rise in coal purchase cost.

Advertisment

The Congress also demanded that the government recover the "additional Rs 8,265 crore" from Adani and invest it in increasing the capacity of state-run power generators.

During Question Hour of the budget session of the Assembly, Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary sought to know the rates at which the government purchased electricity from Adani Power Ltd during 2022 and 2023.

In his reply, Power Minister Kanubhai Desai said electricity is purchased as per the "merit order" system which was introduced by the former Congress-led UPA government.

Advertisment

"The state government had entered into an agreement with Adani Power in 2007 to purchase power at Rs 2.89 per unit under bid-1 and at Rs 2.35 per unit under bid-2 for 25 years. Such power purchase agreements were also signed with two other private players - Tata Power and Essar Power," Desai stated in a written reply.

Since these thermal power generators were dependent on imported coal from Indonesia, they went into trouble and shut their plants after the coal prices shot up exponentially after 2021, the minister stated, adding that revised agreements were signed in 2018 and 2022 to adjust the rise in coal purchase cost.

Unhappy with the reply, Congress MLA Amit Chavda said as against an average energy charge of Rs 2.62 per unit agreed to in 2007 for 25 years, the state government paid an average charge of Rs 7.18 per unit in 2022 and Rs 5.33 per unit in 2023.

Advertisment

"Despite the agreement, the government paid Rs 8,265 crore more to Adani Power. We are worried because taxpayers' money was paid to Adani. Eight years are still left for the completion of 25 years. So, are you planning to review your decision and sign a new agreement with Adani?" asked Chavda.

He also demanded that the government recover the "additional Rs 8,265 crore" from Adani and invest it in increasing the capacity of state-run power generators.

Desai said Adani was not given any preference because electricity was also purchased from other private players as per the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission's merit order, a system which was introduced when Congress was in power.

Advertisment

When some BJP MLAs accused Congress of unnecessarily hounding Adani, Chavda said his party is concerned because taxpayers' money is involved.

"During the last two years, the energy charges paid to Adani were higher than what was agreed upon in the past. You are saying that rates were revised because coal became costly. But today, Adani owns coal mines in Australia and other countries and can get coal at cheaper rates. So what stops Adani from giving cheap electricity now?" asked Chavda.

Another Congress MLA, Shailesh Parmar, wondered why state-owned units are not able to produce enough electricity even though the state's installed capacity has increased over the years.

Advertisment

Desai responded by saying that power is purchased from private players and other sources because the efficiency of state-owned units is less in comparison to others as they become old.

He assured the House that the government is planning to completely stop the production of electricity using coal in the future and shift to renewable energy sources gradually.

"As per a recent agreement signed with solar and wind power generators to produce 15,000 megawatts of power, the state government will be able to purchase electricity as low as Rs 3 per unit in the future," Desai said.

Advertisment

After Question Hour, Congress MLAs staged demonstrations on the premises of the Assembly complex accusing the BJP governments in Gujarat and the Centre of giving preferential treatment to Adani.

Speaking to reporters later, Desai said Adani and other private players were given a rate hike because of an unprecedented rise in imported coal prices.

"Till 2018, electricity purchased from these three players was 30 per cent of our total procurement. After coal prices rose, the share of all these three firms went down to 17 per cent. Moreover, the share of Adani was just 5 per cent and 6 per cent in 2022 and 2023, respectively," the minister added. PTI PJT PD NSK