Guj: Sardar Sarovar dam's water level rises to 138.31 metres; nears full reservoir level

Rajpipla, Sep 24 (PTI) The water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat rose to 138.31 metres on Tuesday, only a few centimetres from its overflow mark due to increased inflow amid rains in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

With around 74,000 cusecs of water discharged downstream, the dam recorded a water level of 138.31 metres at 6 pm, just a few centimetres short of the full reservoir level of 138.68 metres, an official from the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) said.

Authorities opened five radial gates and supplied water to run the riverbed powerhouse to release water downstream.

As per official data, the dam is receiving around 1.15 lakh cusec water.

With 3,29,985 million cubic feet of water, the Sardar Sarovar Dam has reached 98.77 per cent of its total storage capacity, the data showed.

Due to increased discharge in the Narmada River, villages on the banks in Bharuch, Narmada and Vadodara districts have been alerted. However, there was no immediate fear of flooding, officials said.

Five gates have been opened so far, and if the inflow continues, more gates will be opened, they said.

The Sardar Sarovar project is one of the largest water resource projects in the country, covering Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is responsible for the irrigation of 1.85 million hectares of land in Gujarat and 0.24 million hectares in neighbouring Rajasthan and supplies drinking water for three crore people.

According to government data, heavy rains in Gujarat in the current monsoon season -- nearly 126 per cent of average annual rainfall till Monday -- have filled 105 out of 206 reservoirs to the brim.

