Guj speaker takes disciplinary action against BJP MLA for violating decorum

Gandhinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) A BJP MLA on Tuesday faced the ire of the Gujarat assembly speaker for violating decorum, resulting in his brief expulsion.

Mohan Dhodiya passed his party colleague Bhaga Barad when he was presenting a question addressed to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary during Question Hour.

The Mahuva legislator was chatting when Barad was speaking, inviting disciplinary action.

As per legislative norms, no member can cross in between when a legislator addresses the House looking at the Speaker's chair.

Dhodiya was asked to leave the House for showing disrespect. He was allowed entry after Barad finished his business.

In the earlier session, the Speaker had asked MLAs to maintain strict discipline on the floor of the House. He had also asked them to avoid chatting among themselves during proceedings, warning that disregarding rules would invite disciplinary action. PTI KA PD NSK