Gujarat: 1.11 crore people write postcards to thank PM, set world record

Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) More than 1.11 crore postcards were written by people associated with the cooperative sector in Gujarat to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process, officials said on Wednesday.

The initiative was undertaken under the aegis of the Department of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation.

In all, 1,11,75,000 postcards were written to the PM, thanking him for GST reforms and several other measures, said a state government release.

For the first time in the world such a large number of postcards were written simultaneously, and Guinness World Records officials awarded a certificate for the achievement on Tuesday after the counting at a venue on Sabarmati Riverfront, it said. "The largest postcard number was achieved by Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department, Government of Gujarat (India) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on October 14, 2025," the certificate read.

Earlier, it was estimated that more than 75 lakh postcards would be written. However, people of Gujarat wrote more than 1.11 crore postcards, leaving behind the figure of 75 lakh, said the release.

According to Guinness World Records, the previous record was held by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) / Section Water (Switzerland) Basel, Switzerland with 6,666 postcards. PTI PJT KRK