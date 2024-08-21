Gujarat: 150 teachers dismissed for unauthorised absence since 2019, assembly told

Gandhinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday informed the legislative assembly that 150 schoolteachers have been dismissed from service since 2019 for unauthorised absence.

Of these, 134 teachers of government-run and grant-in-aid schools were sacked between 2019 and 2022, while the services of 16 others were terminated in recent months for unauthorisedly skipping work, state Education Minister Kuber Dindor told the House.

On the first day of the assembly’s three-day monsoon session here on Wednesday, Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi, who represents the Danta seat in Banaskantha district, sought to know the number of schoolteachers from Patan and Banaskantha districts getting salaries despite living abroad.

He also wanted to know the action taken against such teachers, who continue to remain on the government’s payroll.

Kharadi cited the example of one Bhavnaben Patel, a teacher from Panchha Primary School in Danta taluka of Banaskantha district.

Earlier this month, the state education department ordered an inquiry over allegations that Patel was on the payroll despite settling in the US and remaining absent from duty for nearly eight years.

In his response, Dindor said Bhavnaben Patel has been dismissed from service after an inquiry report established that she had been on unauthorised leave since January this year.

While 12 teachers in Banaskantha and seven from Patan have been on unauthorised leave for over six months, they have not been paid any salary for this period, said Dindor.

“Of these, six were sacked just yesterday (including Patel), while two teachers have sent their resignation, which has been approved by us,” said the minister.

In the current year, the government has taken action against 130 teachers, including 70 who were absent for three months or more in 2023-24 to 2024-25 and 60 who were absent due to foreign tours, he said.

The minister said 10 teachers have been dismissed and the rest will face similar action as per the rules.

He said attendance of school teachers is monitored online through Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar and appropriate steps are being taken against erring teachers as per rules. PTI PJT PD NR