Gujarat: 2 to 6 pc hike in dearness allowance for govt employees, pensioners

Ahmedabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday announced a two to six per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners covered by the 7th and 6th Pay Commission report.

During a cabinet meeting, Patel approved a two per cent hike for those covered by the 7th Pay Commission and 6 per cent hike in DA for those employees getting benefits under the 6th Pay Commission, said an official release.

The hike was in line with the central government's recent decision to hike the DA of its employees, it added.

The decision will benefit nearly 4.78 lakh employees and 4.81 lakh pensioners, the release said.

As the hike will come into effect from January 1, 2025, the state government will disburse the arrears of January, February and March in a single installment with the salary of April, it added. PTI PJT KRK