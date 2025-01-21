Gujarat: 2 workers die of asphyxiation inside sewage pumping station during cleaning

Surendranagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Two workers died of suspected asphyxiation inside an underground sewage pumping station which they entered to clean in Patdi town of Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around noon, Deputy Superintendent of Police J D Purohit said.

The two workers entered the pumping station without safety gears for cleaning it and died of suspected asphyxiation, he said.

According to a Patdi police station official, after the two workers fell unconscious, they were rushed to a hospital for treatment, but were declared brought dead.

The deceased, identified as Jayesh Patadiya and Chirag Patadiya, were contract workers of the Patdi Municipality, the police said.

The incident occurred a day before Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's scheduled visit to Patdi. PTI COR KA NP