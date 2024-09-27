Gujarat: 27 TN pilgrims stranded on flooded causeway rescued in overnight operation

Bhavnagar: In an overnight operation, 29 persons, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued from a bus that was stranded on a flooded causeway in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, officials said on Friday.

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening, said District Collector RK Mehta, who was at the spot to supervise the rescue operation that went on for nearly eight hours.

“The pilgrims were headed towards Bhavnagar city after visiting Nishkalank Mahadev temple near the village. Due to heavy rains in the region, the causeway on the river was submerged. Despite that, the bus driver decided to cross the river,” said Mehta.

However, due to the force of the water, the front of the bus dipped into the river while the rear remained stuck on the causeway, he said.

During the operation, rescuers reached the site in a mini-truck and transferred all the 27 pilgrims from the bus, its driver and cleaner to the vehicle through the rear window of the bus, he said.

But there was more challenge ahead.

The mini-truck carrying the 29 persons also got stranded on the causeway, said Mehta, adding that most of the pilgrims were senior citizens.

“We then sent a large truck and transferred these 29 persons on that vehicle. Around 3 am, after nearly eight hours, all of them were brought to safety. We provided them with accommodation and food in Bhavnagar. We have also conducted their medical tests,” said the collector.