Gujarat: 3 workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning underground tank at dyeing mill

Surat, Mar 7 (PTI) Three workers died of suspected asphyxiation after entering an underground tank of an effluent treatment plant (ETP) for cleaning at a dyeing mill in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Saturday.

The condition of another worker remains critical, and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.

The incident occurred at Paras Print Private Limited in the Pandesara industrial area on Thursday night, but was reported to the police on Friday, he said.

Sonu Paswan (23), Dilip Paswan (19), and Sandeep Paswan (23) died, while another worker, Mahendra Paswan, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Inspector JR Chaudhar said, adding that they were all natives of Bihar.

"As soon as they entered the ETP tank, all four fell unconscious and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The doctors declared three of them dead," he said.

Officials of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board and forensic officials have launched an investigation, and their report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said. PTI COR KA ARU