Gujarat: 3 workers injured in molten metal spill at steel plant die during treatment, one critical

Bhuj, Jan 15 (PTI) Three workers who were critically injured when molten metal fell on them at a steel factory in Gujarat's Kutch district succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said on Monday.

Another worker is in critical condition, while three others who were also injured were discharged after treatment.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the steel factory in Anjar town when molten metal spilled out of the furnace and fell on some workers during work, an official said.

A total of seven workers suffered injuries. They were rushed to a hospital at Gandhidham, where doctors referred four of them to Ahmedabad for treatment as their condition became serious, the police official said.

The three workers who succumbed to their injuries late Sunday evening are identified as Ravi Ram (40), Kailash (18), and Pushpendra (23), the official said.

One more worker was undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Hospital, while three others were discharged from a hospital at Gandhidham, the official said. PTI COR KA NSK