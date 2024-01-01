Gujarat: 3-year-old girl rescued from 30-feet borewell after nine hours

Devbhumi Dwarka, Jan 1 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was rescued from an open borewell in Ran village in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat on Monday night, nearly nine hours after she fell into it, in an operation that also involved teams of Army and NDRF, officials said.

The girl was taken out of the 30-feet borewell in an unconscious condition at around 9:50 pm and rushed to a hospital in Jamnagar for treatment, said Deputy Collector HB Bhagora.

She fell into the borewell at around 1 pm while playing. The district administration sought the help of the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for her rescue, he said.

The NDRF team reached the site of the incident at around 8 pm from Gandhinagar, said an official.

"To rescue the girl, her hand was locked with a rope and an L-shaped hook was deployed to provide stability. Parallel digging was also carried out," an NDRF official said.

"Team 6 of NDRF pulled out the child successfully from the borewell. She was sent to a hospital in an ambulance, and is unconscious," he said.