Gujarat: 5 BJP MLAs accuse officials of ignoring people’s plight, seek CM’s intervention

Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Five MLAs from the ruling BJP in Gujarat on Thursday accused government officials of working as per their whims and fancies, ignoring the suggestions of elected representatives, and sought Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s intervention.

In a letter to Patel, these MLAs alleged that officials in Vadodara district are ignoring the plight of the common public and presenting a “rosy picture” to the government without considering the ground realities.

These legislators from Vadodara district include Dabhoi MLA Shailesh Mehta, Ketan Inamdar from Savli, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela from Waghodia, Akshay Patel, who represents Karjan, and Padra MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala.

In their letter to the CM, which was handed over to Patel’s personal secretary in Gandhinagar, these BJP leaders sought action against such officials, claiming that their attitude is tarnishing the government’s image.

“At present, the administrative system in the state has come to a standstill. It seems people’s plight does not reach the ears of this system. For a common man, to get even a small work done through a government office is like fighting a war,” they wrote in the letter.

They alleged that senior officials, as well as their juniors, were behaving arbitrarily and displaying unprofessional attitudes, often acting on personal whims.

Officials such as Collector, District Development Officer, Superintendent of Police and Police Commissioner paint a “rosy picture” during video conferences without knowing the ground realities or the people’s problems, the letter said.

“Facts are being hidden from the government. The administration is being run arbitrarily because these officials consider themselves above people and elected representatives, which is tarnishing the image of the government,” the MLAs alleged.

The works suggested by the MLAs are not being done, they claimed.

“Moreover, the officials get upset if people seek our help to get their work done. Such a mentality is not suitable for running the administration smoothly,” they said.

The MLAs urged the CM to ask such officials to make decisions in the interest of the people.

They also demanded that officials be instructed to give priority to the works suggested by people’s representatives. Strict action should be taken against “erring” officials, they said.

Talking to reporters in Gandhinagar after handing over the letter to the CM’s office, Ketan Inamdar said they were forced to urge the chief minister to step in because there was no change even after their repeated representations at the local level during coordination meetings.

"Officials don't even listen to MLAs. They make arbitrary decisions. Common people are running from pillar to post to get their work done. Most of the time, these officials remain busy in meetings instead of solving issues faced by people. The situation is getting worse with every passing day," he alleged.