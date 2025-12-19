Gujarat: 73.73 lakh voters removed from draft lists after SIR; total number down to 4.34 crore

Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (PTI) As many as 73.73 lakh voters were removed following the special intensive revision (SIR) drive in Gujarat, reducing the number of registered voters in draft electoral rolls to 4.34 crore from the earlier 5.08 crore, officials said.

The draft electoral rolls were published by the Election Commission on Friday.

The names of 73,73,327 voters were omitted after the SIR undertaken by the Election Commission to clean up voter lists, said state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Harit Shukla.

Before the SIR, a total of 5,08,43,436 voters were registered in the state. After the publication of the draft electoral rolls, the number is 4,34,70,109, he said.

The names of 73,73,327 voters were removed for various reasons. Of these, 18,07,278 voters are deceased, 9,69,662 voters were absent, 40,25,553 persons have migrated outside the state, while 3,81,470 voters were registered in two places. Besides, 1,89,364 voters were removed for other reasons, the release from CEO's office said.

The SIR was conducted through door-to-door survey by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) following wide publicity, said Shukla.

The counting phase of the SIR started across the state from October 27 and went on for one and a half months.

Voters who want to raise any objections regarding the inclusion or exclusion of their names can submit their grievances by January 18, 2026, said the release.

Officials will scrutinise the objections by February 10.

As many as 33 District Election Officers, 182 Voter Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Voter Registration Officers, 50,963 BLOs, 54,443 BLAs and 30,833 volunteers took part in SIR, Shukla said.

People can check their names in the draft voter lists through the website http://ceo.gujarat.gov.in, voters portal voters.eci.gov.in, ECINET App or by approaching BLO and District Election Officer's office.

If a name is missing, they can apply online/offline by filling Form No. 6 and submitting a declaration along with necessary supporting documents, said the release.

If there is any error in the details mentioned in the draft electoral rolls, then an application can be made by filling Form No. 8. To raise any objection to the draft electoral rolls, an application can be made by filling Form No. 7 of the Election Commission. PTI PD NP KRK