Gujarat AAP launches membership drive, aims to enrol 60 lakh by Dec 2026

Ahmedabad, Oct 5 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its membership drive in Gujarat on Saturday, hoping to register 60 lakh members by December 2026.

The party's state president, Isudan Gadhvi, launched the drive here and appealed to people to join AAP and take Gujarat forward.

"AAP wants to expand its family in Gujarat. In the 2022 assembly elections, the party received 41 lakh votes, 25 per cent of votes in Gujarat's Saurashtra and tribal areas. We have launched a membership drive involving a simple process using a QR code," he told reporters.

Those interested in enrolling in the party have to scan a QR code on their mobile phones, which will redirect them to a link with a form, and once the form is filled, they will become members and receive an identity card, he said.

"We hope to get 60 lakh members by December 2026. Currently, we have more than 5 lakh members, and we hope to achieve the target in the next two years," he said.

Gadhvi criticised the ongoing membership drive of the BJP, saying the ruling party was misleading people into enrolling themselves using OTPs.

He claimed there were reports of patients at hospitals and college students being enrolled in the BJP without their consent, he said.

The AAP leader said the people of Gujarat were fed up with the ruling party's tactics, including forced memberships through monetary incentives, intimidation, and deception.

He said the AAP will bring about a much-needed change in the state by positioning itself as a strong alternative.

AAP won five seats in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections and polled around 13 per cent votes. It contested nearly all of the state's 182 seats. One MLA later quit the party. PTI KA ARU